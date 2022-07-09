Shinzo Abe: Why ex-PM’s assassination could change Japan forever

Rupert Wingfield-Hayes

From BBC News in Nara (Japan)

3 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Shooting of Shinzo Abe Raised Questions in a Country Where People Don’t Think About Violent Crime

Since news of the shooting attack on former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was released on Friday (07/08), messages have been circulating between friends and acquaintances, all with the same question: how could this have happened in Japan ?

Living in Japan gets people used to not thinking about violent crimes.

Also, the victim’s identity only makes the news more shocking. Shinzo Abe was no longer the prime minister of Japan, but he was still an important figure in Japanese public life and probably the best-known politician in the country for the past three decades.

Who would want to kill Abe? It’s because?

Which would be the equivalent—some other act of political violence equally shocking to the local population. What comes to mind is the shooting assassination of Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme in 1986 or even the assassination of American President John F. Kennedy in 1963.

Palme was shot at on a busy street in central Stockholm, the first murder of a national political leader in Sweden since 1792. The motive for the crime has never been clarified.

When I say that people don’t think about violent crimes here in Japan, I’m not exaggerating.

In 2020, there were 32 deaths attributed to firearms in Japan, according to the Small Arms Survey, which tracks such violence globally. Japan has approximately 125 million inhabitants — by way of comparison, Brazil has 212 million inhabitants and recorded 39,000 firearm homicides in 2020.

Yes, there is the Yakuza, the famous mafia in Japan. But most people never have contact with it. And even the Yakuza avoid guns, because the penalties for illegal possession are simply not worth it.

Owning a gun in Japan is extremely difficult. It requires no criminal record, mandatory training, psychological assessment and extensive background checks on the person, including police interviewing neighbors.

Consequently, gun crime is virtually non-existent here. On average, there are fewer than ten firearm-related deaths in Japan each year. In 2017, there were only three.

It’s no wonder then that after the assassination attempt on Shinzo Abe, much of the attention turned to the shooter and the weapon he used.

Who is he? Where did he get the gun from? Japanese media reports that the 41-year-old is a former member of the country’s self-defense forces, equivalent to the Armed Forces.

But a closer look shows that he only spent three years in the Navy.

The weapon he used is more curious. Photos of her on the ground after the shooting show what appears to be a homemade weapon. Two pieces of steel pipe taped together with black duct tape, with some kind of handmade trigger. It looks like something produced from instructions obtained from the internet.

So is this a deliberate political attack or the act of someone delusional, someone who wanted to become famous, shooting someone famous? So far, we don’t know.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, The news shocked a country that prides itself on public safety.

Japan has certainly had its share of political assassinations. The most famous was in 1960, when the leader of Japan’s Socialist Party, Inejiro Asanuma, was stabbed in the abdomen by a right-wing fanatic wielding a samurai sword. While right-wing extremists still exist in Japan, Abe, a right-wing nationalist, seemed an unlikely target.

In recent years, we’ve seen another type of crime become more common here. The quiet, lonely man with a grudge against someone or something.

In 2019, a man set fire to a building housing a popular animation studio in Kyoto, killing 36 people.

The man told police he had a grudge against the studio because it “stole his work”.

In another case in 2008, a young man drove a truck into a crowd of shoppers in Tokyo’s Akihabara district, then got out of the vehicle and began stabbing people watching the scene. Seven were killed.

Before carrying out the attack, he had posted a message online saying, “I’m going to kill people in Akihabara” and “I don’t have a single friend, I’m ignored because I’m ugly. I’m worse than trash.”

It’s still unclear whether Abe’s shot falls into the first or second category. But it seems certain that the assassination will change Japan.

Given how safe Japan is, security here is very relaxed. During election campaigns, like the one currently underway, politicians literally stand on street corners making speeches and shaking hands with passersby.

That’s almost certainly why Abe’s attacker was able to get so close and unload the gun he’d built himself.

That will certainly have to change after today.

Japan goes to the polls on Sunday (10/07) to renew the Upper House of Parliament. After the attack on Abe, Prime Minister Kishida confirmed the electoral calendar and ordered the security of his ministers to be reinforced.

The current system of protecting politicians was started in 1975, after an incident involving then-premier Takeo Miki. Assaulted by a member of the far-right group as he attended a funeral, he went on to criticize the Tokyo Metropolitan Police for not doing enough to ensure his safety.

Weapon used in murder

It was with a handcrafted weapon measuring 40 centimeters in length that Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, took the life of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Tetsuya Yamagami fired two shots with the weapon, before being immobilized by security. He didn’t react.

To the police, he admitted the crime, said he had planned everything a few months ago and said he was dissatisfied with the former prime minister, so he intended to kill him.

During a search of the accused’s house, also in Nara, police found objects similar to the weapon used in the attack and other explosives.

Home-made artifacts have troubled the police in recent years, but have become even more of a concern after the popularization of 3D printers.

These devices make it possible to manufacture parts, pieces and entire objects at home, in different types of materials.

“We do inspections, the same way we do with conventional ones, but it’s very difficult to find these homemade weapons, because nowadays anyone can buy a 3D printer,” commented an instructor at the National Police Academy.

“We have to change the laws and improve the security system.”

In Abe’s case, officials did not say whether the homemade weapon, which had two cylinders wrapped in black tape and exposed wires, was made with a 3D printer or not.