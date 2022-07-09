Singer Elba Ramalho is involved in an accident with an elderly person in Ipanema, Rio de Janeiro

Singer Elba Ramalho was involved in an accident with a 71-year-old man in the early afternoon of this Friday (8), in Ipanema, in the South Zone of Rio. Initially, the police reported that the elderly man had been hit by the artist’s car, but later the victim said he tripped and hit his head on the artist’s car.

According to Elba’s publicist, she left a church, took the car and turned onto Rua Joana Angélica. As she made the turn, she felt an impact on the rear of the vehicle and does not know under what circumstances the man tripped and hit the rear wheel of the car. The Civil Police requested images from security cameras in the region to clarify the circumstances of the accident.

Through social networks, the singer commented on the accident: “I was leaving Ipanema, I entered a street on the left and, suddenly, I felt something in the back of the car. Unfortunately, a man tripped, fell and hit the the back of the car, on the back tire of my car. When I noticed, I stopped and people came to talk to me: ‘A little man fell and got his foot on the back tire of his car'”, said the artist.

“Thank God there was nothing serious, he is a person I know, he sent a hug to me. The police arrived only to provide service. But there was no OR”, he added. The elderly man, who is the former financial director of Riotur, was taken to Miguel Couto Hospital, but did not suffer serious injuries. According to the unit, the state of health is stable.