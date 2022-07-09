Susana Vieira makes a video appeal alongside Ana Furtado and shamelessly asks Boninho for a job on social media

Susana Vieira took advantage of a meeting he had with Ana Furtado on Globo this Thursday (7th) to send a message to the presenter’s husband, the entertainment director cute. Away from the small screen for some time, the veteran decided to ask for a new chance to return to work at Globo.

The actress explained that she is far from soap operas and talk shows, but is willing to move. Therefore, she wanted to know if the person responsible for the Big Brother Brazil cannot fit you into any of your projects within the Platinum Venus.

“Boninho, do you have something for me to do within your schedule, because I’m out of soap operas, I’m out of talk shows. Do you have something for me to do? Thank you very much. Kiss, I love you”says Susana Vieira in the video.

The report was published by the director himself on his Instagram profile, with the right to a caption responding to the veteran: “You can all [emojis de coração]”, he wrote. In the comments, several netizens asked the diva to participate in the next edition of the biggest reality show in the country. Will it come?

HADSON NERY EXPOSES SEX IN RECORD’S REALITY

deleted from Power Couple 6 this Thursday (7th), Hadson NeryHadballa, opened his heart to give details about the intimate relationships he had with his wife, Eliza Fagundesduring the reality show of Record.

“We made love almost every day, we took the opportunity to make love, we did it without having to explain”, said Hadson on Live do Eliminado, on YouTube. The former footballer also explained that they avoided making noise as much as possible during the act so as not to draw the attention of the other participants of the reality show.