Sonia Abrão does not remain silent and, without mincing words, detonates ex-BBB in A Tarde é Sua: "Doidona"

The presenter returned to polemic on the program A Tarde é Sua, from RedeTV!

Sonia Abram detonated ex-BBB. Photos: Playback/Instagram @soniaabrao
No popes in the tongue, Sonia Abram detonated an exBBB on the afternoon of last Thursday (7). During the The afternoon is yoursgives TV network!the presenter echoed the premiere of Lumena on an adult content platform. The DJ, by the way, even received an invitation from Dynho Alves to record together.

In just one week, the digital influencer would have earned BRL 100,000 in Privacy, according to information from Notícias da TV. However, the journalist criticized Karol Conká’s friend: “crazy psychologist“. Then, Felipeh Campos praised the baiana: “But her rehearsal is beautiful, she has a phenomenal body“.

Sonia agreed with the columnist, but returned to expose her opinion about the psychologist. “She is beautiful, has always been beautiful. Crazy but beautiful“, he fired. On the other hand, Thiago Rocha was skeptical about the amount pocketed by the former participant of the most popular reality show in Brazil.

I can’t believe she won all of that in one week. Because also the person will not come and say that it was a failure. I’m not saying that her business was a failure, but when people start saying so much ‘look, I have this, I have that’. In a week is too little for all this movement“, declared Thiago. For more entertainment news, follow Bolavip Brasil.

