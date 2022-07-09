Sonia Abrão is irritated by Simaria’s first appearance after a break in her career: “What was it to do?”

Sonia Abrampresenter of The Afternoon Is Yoursgives TV network!was quite uncomfortable with the first appearance of the singer simaria at an event, after taking a break from his career and detonating his sister, Simonein interviews.

“Was there to do what, then?”, asked the incredulous presenter. The singer attended an event of a famous brand of beauty products. She appeared with a blue dress and hair tied, very different on stage. Sonia Abram stated that the sertaneja frustrated many people.

“Everyone is waiting for Simaria to reappear after that disastrous interview, to ask if there will be a comeback. And the separation? Because those days said that the husband was in the house back. A giant roll. And suddenly she appears and doesn’t mean anything. Is it her right? IT IS. But is it an immense frustration for the fans and the press then? danced”said the presenter.

Sonia Abramrecently, commented that if simaria follow solo career, it will not take off. “If one decides to make a solo career and the other one too, Simaria will be rejected. Simone will continue to be applauded. Simaria will be rejected, unfortunately. Not because she’s not a good singer and doesn’t have an audience that loves her too, but unfortunately because of that kind of untimely attitude she has. You have to take care of yourself, Simaria. We are rooting for both.”he explained.

