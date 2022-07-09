specialist explains Wesley Safadão’s surgery

Physical problems are nothing new for those artists who spend months on stage performing for their fans. However, these problems can get worse and, in certain cases, force musicians to undergo surgical procedures.

This was the case of Wesley Safadão who, after being absent from the stage, had to undergo surgery to remove a herniated disc. To understand the singer’s surgery and predict when the musician will be able to return to the stage, the LeoDias column spoke with the neurosurgeon of the Albert Einstein Hospital, Wanderley Cerqueira.

Understand what a herniated disc is

The specialist explains that herniated discs occur when the cartilage tissues that are between the vertebrae, located in the spine, suffer wear. “These cartilaginous tissues, which act as shock absorbers between the vertebrae, degenerate over time. It means the tissue will dehydrate. With this, the central part, that is, the nucleus of the vertebra, leaves its natural position and goes to the vertebral canal, leaving the spinal canal, which is where, on both the left and right sides, the nerves that go to the lower limbs”.

Cerqueira details that the manifestation of hernias causes intense pain and inflammation, which extends throughout the leg. They can cause “numbness”, muscle weakness, atrophy and altered leg reflexes.

The main cause for herniated discs is simpler than it appears: age. “One of the most common causes that happens more with the adult patient. Over time, it is natural that part of this dampening function is lost. It is a consequence of standing, over the years, we accumulate microtraumas”, explained the surgeon.

Wesley Safadão’s surgery

Wanderley Cerqueira explained that the first approach that is usually taken for cases like Wesley Safadão’s is conservative, with treatments that last up to six weeks. However, from the moment the patient presents motor alterations, surgical intervention is necessary.

The surgeries adopted are usually quick and with minimal intervention: “There are two types: microsurgery to remove a herniated lumbar disc, removing what compresses the nerve, that is, the hernia or a minimally invasive one that is done by endoscopy of the spine”.

The main precautions that must be followed on the operating table, according to the doctor, are aimed at preventing the patient from suffering injuries to the nerve root, with infections and good healing of the cuts.

Recovery and return to normal activities

In a statement published to fans and the press, the singer’s team informed that all Wesley Safadão shows scheduled until July 10 have been cancelled. In contact with the column, the artist’s team has not yet confirmed a date for the singer to return to the stage.

However, neurosurgeon Wanderley Cerqueira pointed out that recovery does not usually take very long: “Without complications, with a good evolution, the patient can return to their normal activities between 20 and 25 days”.

