Sport x Londrina: see where to watch it live, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series b

Sport and Londrina face each other at 4 pm this Saturday, on Ilha do Retiro, for the 17th round of the Brazilian Series B.

Lisca debuted as Sport’s new coach at the weekend, in the draw with Vasco, and will now command the first match on Ilha do Retiro since he took charge of the team. Leão broke away from the G-4 of Series B and dropped to 9th place in the table, with 22 points – four behind the access zone.

Londrina, in turn, is excited by the 3-0 victory over Chapecoense, at Arena Condá, on Tuesday. The result also left Tubarão with 22 points. The team is going to the second of three consecutive games away from home – then it will face Ituano, next Saturday.

Forward Jaderson and midfielder Denner resumed training with the ball, after time off due to injury, and now they have become an option for coach Lisca.

At the same time, however, the commander should lose the center forward Kayke – who started and was injured in the last round. He did not participate in training this week and is expected to be replaced by Parraguez.

Sport forwards signing of midfielder Wescley, ex-Ceará

Likely lineup: Mailson; Ewerthon, Thyere, Sabino and Sander; William (Ray), Fabinho, Blas Cáceres and Giovanni; Luciano Juba and Parraguez.

Who is out: striker Kayke, with pain in the adductor of the thigh.

striker Kayke, with pain in the adductor of the thigh. hanging: left-back Sander, midfielders Ronaldo, Bruno Matias and Wiliam Oliveira, and striker Luciano Juba.

Londrina – Coach: Adilson Batista

The coach counts on the return of some holders, such as the sides Samuel Santos and Eltinho, the steering wheel Jhonny Lucas and the striker Gabriel Santos. The four were out with muscle problems and were released by the medical department.

Probable lineup: Matheus Nogueira; Samuel Santos, Saimon, Vilar and Alan Ruschel (Eltinho); João Paulo, Jhonny Lucas, Gegê and Caprini; Mirandinha (Gabriel Santos) and Douglas Coutinho.

Who is out: Victor Souza (recovery from knee surgery).

Victor Souza (recovery from knee surgery). hanging: Augusto and Matheus Nogueira.

