Star Discovered Around Milky Way Black Hole Is Fastest Ever Seen

Observing the center of the Milky Way is not an easy task. A densely packed cluster of stars, known as the S cluster, ends up blocking view most of the time. Because of this haze of gas and dust, scientists have a hard time exploring the Sagittarius A* black hole, which lies in this region, and everything around it.

But sometimes, like a tall person in a movie theater, the S cluster bends over to drink its soda, allowing for full-screen viewing. It was during these intervals that researchers at the University of Cologne in Germany and Masaryk University in the Czech Republic were able to discover a star orbiting the black hole.

We’re talking about S4716, which held the record for the fastest star ever detected. According to scientists, it travels at 8 thousand kilometers per second (!). It would be possible to cross Brazil from end to end at that speed. but the star it takes four years to complete a complete turn around Sagittarius A*.

Astronomers used a total of five telescopes to study the star. Four of them worked together, forming a large observatory. The results were published in the scientific journal The Astrophysical Journal.

According to the researchers, finding a star in a stable orbit so close to a supermassive black hole was completely unexpected. To give you an idea, it is only 100 AU (astronomical units) from the black hole, which is considered little on an astronomical scale.

These stars do not form easily near black holes. This means that the star had to move up to that point, probably bumping into other stars and objects in the S cluster, until its orbit was shortened.