Stations will have to show two gasoline prices: understand the measure

The decree obliges stations to display the price of fuel before and after the law that established a ceiling of 17% on ICMS

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Nubank increases customer limit and goes viral on social media

Last Thursday (7), President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) edited the decree that obliges gas stations to display the price of fuel before and after the law that established a 17% ceiling on the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services ( ICMS). Thus, the decree was published in the Official Gazette of the Union.

Comparation

According to the text, the purpose of the measure is for consumers to compare the amounts charged before and after the ICMS reduction.

In addition, the text determines that the gas station must use the date of June 22, the day before the approval of the law that sets a ceiling for ICMS rates on fuels, as a price comparison parameter.

The decree is valid until the end of this year. However, no fine is foreseen for posts that fail to comply with the government’s determination. According to the Planalto, the National Petroleum Agency (ANP) and consumer protection agencies will be responsible for guiding the stations.

ICMS ceiling

On June 15, Congress approved the project that limits the incidence of ICMS on items such as diesel, gasoline, electricity, communications and public transport. The project was sanctioned by Bolsonaro on the 23rd.

How to clear your name with installments from R$ 9.90 per month?

This is just one of the measures created by the federal government to stop the rise in inflation in an election year. The reason is that the problem of rising prices negatively affects the government’s popularity with its voters.

According to the text, fuels are now seen as essential and indispensable, which prevents states from charging rates above the general ICMS rate, which varies between 17% and 18%, depending on the location.

Before, fuels and other goods included in the project were considered superfluous. Thus, the ICMS rate reached 30% in some states.

Until the beginning of July, at least 22 states and the Federal District reduced ICMS on fuel. However, 11 states and the Federal District have filed a lawsuit in the Federal Supreme Court (STF) against the law.

The Ministry of Mines and Energy estimates a drop of R$1.55 per liter of gasoline and R$0.31 per liter of ethanol.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Jair Ferreira Belaface / Shutterstock.com