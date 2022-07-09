stock can lose 16% in a year

There is only one thing falling in price in the beer universe: Ambev’s share (ABEV3).

In 12 months, the drink has already risen 8.41% according to the National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) of June, released today. Among the inputs that are part of the production of the product, wheat has increased by 30.8% this year, according to Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV) and aluminum, from cans, has been breaking historic records since the invasion of Ukraine by the Russia, the world’s third largest producer.

Therefore, three large international banks, the Goldman SachsO Morgan Stanley and UBS have a sell recommendation for the brewer’s shares SkolBrahma and Stella Artois. “With the tightening of interest rates, high inflation, most of the population is reducing consumption, and this affects the sales of ambev“, says Charo Alves, specialist at Valor Investimentos.

The company, according to him, now has to face the high cost of its inputs, such as wheat and aluminum, in addition to lower sales. This more bitter scenario is reflected in the actions.

Today, until around 1 pm, assets were being traded up 0.49%, at R$ 14.30. In the year, however, the fall is already 6.72%. In 12 months, the accumulated low is 17%.

Cold winter doesn’t help

And analysts are betting the stock will continue to lose value. O Goldman Sachs predicts that the brewer’s share should fall to R$ 12 in the next 12 months. That is, a devaluation of 16%.

Not even the weather is helping. The forecast of a winter with colder days also alienates consumers. the meteorologists predict that, in the Southeast region, there will be, in this season, cold air masses entering, and frost formation may occur.

So much so that in May, according to industrial production data released this week by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), the volume of alcoholic beverages manufactured fell 1.7% in May compared to the same month in 2021. 90% of this production refers to the brewing of beer.

Is it time to sell?

For the BTG, however, it is not yet time to sell the share. But to maintain (neutral). That’s because beer inflation for consumers remains lower than the 11.86% IPCA in June, relative to the last 12 months.