Streaming war: Disney+ gains ground and threatens Netflix and Prime Video

According to data revealed by the website JustWatch this Thursday (7), among the services of streaming of video in operation in Brazil, the Disney+ was the one that showed the highest growth in the first quarter of 2022. Even so, the Netflix is still the absolute leader, followed by amazon Prime Video.

Disney+, which was launched in Brazil at the end of 2020, started out timidly, but as it began to incorporate major brands into its catalog, it began to grow. I’m talking about names like Marvel, National Geographic, Pixar and Star Wars. All these brands/studios have hugely successful series and movies that are sure to appeal to new subscribers.

Streaming platform rankings

JustWatch took data from January 1st to June 3rd, 2022. During this period, Netflix and Prime Video had some fluctuations, but basically remained with the same market share. Netflix with 31% and Prime Video with 21%.

THE Disney+ appears in third place, with a 15% share and is already starting to bother Amazon Prime Vídeo. Compared to the same period last year, Disney’s streaming platform grew by 3%. HBO Max grew by only 1% and appears in fourth place, with a 12% market share. Finally, we have Globoplay in fifth and Star+ in sixth place.

Analyzing an even smaller cut, which goes from April 1st to June 30th, 2022 (second quarter), we see that Disney+ has grown a lot, gaining another 2% market share. Going the opposite way, we have Globoplay and Star+ regressing 1% on the chart.

Netflix reign

With the information shown above, we see that Netflix still reigns supreme in the streaming market in Brazil. But until when? It is worth remembering that this leadership was not built overnight. Netflix was a pioneer in the segment, arriving in Brazil in the distant year of 2011.

With over a decade of operation, the company has built up a large customer base. Couple that with excellent marketing and branding work and voilayou have a company well ingrained in the minds of your subscribers.

However, with the entry of new players in the segment and the maturity of the market, Netflix saw its growth slow to such an extent that it caused concern among investors. Furthermore, the platform is losing more subscribers than expected. This drop in subscribers led the company to lay off more than 300 employees and consider a free plan with adsBesides live streams in the catalog.

Subscription combos are Disney+’s trump card

Part of Disney+’s growth can be explained by the combos that the company offers to subscribers. In this way, the subscriber has access to two services for a lower price.

For example, the most famous package is the Combo+, which includes access to the Disney+ and Star+ catalogue. In case you didn’t know, Star+ is Disney’s streaming platform focused on adults. So here we have more dense and serious movies and series.

In addition to this, there are also combos that involve Globoplay. One of the combos guarantees access only to the basic version of Globo’s streaming. However, there is a more complete combo that also gives access to live channels. And I almost forgot about the combo that includes Disney+, Star+ and Starzplay.

Well, it seems that this strategy is working very well for Disney. What streaming platforms do you subscribe to out there?

