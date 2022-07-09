Study shows that cancer spreads at night; understand how it works – Health

You tumors evils arise in a single place in our body. Tumors that appear elsewhere, called metastases, are offspring of the original tumor. The appearance of metastases occurs because cells from the original tumor break loose, fall into the blood and are transported to other sites where they attach and generate new tumors. It is now possible to identify and count tumor cells in the blood that appear alone or in small groups.

Until now it was believed that they constantly detach from the tumor, spontaneously or due to some trauma. The novelty is that scientists have discovered that most of them are released and circulate in the blood during the night. Very few are found during the day.

The scientists obtained permission to collect blood samples from 30 women with different stages of breast cancer. Half of the samples were collected at night, when the patient was sleeping, and half during the day. In each sample the tumor cells were identified and counted. To the scientists’ surprise, 78.3% of all cells were found in samples collected overnight.

Scientists decided to investigate this phenomenon in detail using mice. Human tumor cells were transplanted into adipose tissue present in the abdomen of mice.

In these animals the process of metastasis formation is well known. The cells also break away from the tumor and colonize other organs. Again blood samples were collected during the night (when the mice rest) and during the day. The result was identical. During the day a small number of cells shed and circulate in the blood, but this number increases during the night.

Our body and that of mice behave differently during the day and at night. This is what we call a circadian rhythm. The release of hormones and countless other phenomena follow our circadian cycle. Everything indicates that the release of tumor cells also follows this cycle. So the scientists decided to study whether the cells released during the day were different from the cells released during the night.

This comparison demonstrated that the genes expressed in these two groups of cells are different. If the day and night cells released by tumors are different, do they have the same ability to attach to other tissues? This was studied by inoculating each of these groups of cells into mice and looking at how many metastases appear. The result shows that cells released at night form metastases, but cells released during the day practically do not form metastases.

This is the first report of this phenomenon and it is worth remembering that the study was carried out with breast tumors and most of the data were obtained in mice. It remains to be discovered whether this phenomenon is general. Whether it occurs in women with different types of breast cancer and whether it occurs in other tumors.

This finding is important because it helps us understand the phenomenon of metastasis and has practical applications in the short term. It may be a good idea to focus chemotherapy treatments at times when these cells are most numerous and have the greatest potential to metastasize. It really looks like cancer cells are night owls. All the more reason to lose sleep.

