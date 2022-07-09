Supporters of Molon and Ceciliano fight in a bar after an act with Lula in downtown Rio | Elections 2022 in Rio de Janeiro

A video circulating on social media shows supporters of deputy André Ceciliano (PT) and federal deputy Alessandro Molon (PSB) fighting in a bar in downtown Rio after an event that politicians attended with presidential candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

Ceciliano appears in the video and says he was trying to break up the fight. The confusion began, according to reports, after a Molon voter provoked the PT candidate.

According to an investigation by Folha de S. Paulo, a woman said that Ceciliano had been seen kissing governor Claudio Castro (PL), alluding to the fact that the president of Alerj shares a platform with the current governor of the state.

Then, people close to the PT deputy decided to charge the political opponent. It is possible to see in the images that there was a physical confrontation, with an exchange of slaps, punches and shoves.

Bar patrons filmed the riot and recorded Ceciliano in the midst of the ruckus, apparently trying to contain others and avoid the fight.

In a note, the deputy’s advice said that he was not involved in the fight and that he only tried to separate a confusion that occurred inside the bar. According to the note, Ceciliano was invited by supporters to go to Amarelinho with his family after the act on Thursday.

“Upon arriving there, a couple started shouting curses against the PT candidate for the Senate and a discussion started with a supporter, followed by pushing and shoving. In the video, it is clear the deputy trying to get a person out of the mess and not encouraging André regrets the episode which, according to him, clashes with the atmosphere of optimism and hope that marked the spirit of the act”, read the note of clarification released by the deputy’s team.

Molon says he will run for Senate

The fight between the supporters of Ceciliano and Molon is just one more chapter in the dispute for the support of ex-president Lula during the campaign and for the votes of the left electorate in Rio de Janeiro.

With the two parties allied in the national dispute, PT and PSB planned to have only one candidate for the senate in the states. However, in Rio de Janeiro, the PSB has Alessandro Molon’s pre-candidacy for the post, while the PT has already launched André Ceciliano’s pre-candidacy for the same post.

It is worth remembering that the electoral legislation does not prevent a coalition from having two candidates for the Federal Senate in the elections.

Last Wednesday (6th), the president of the PSB in the state of Rio, federal deputy Alessandro Molon, said that his candidacy for the Senate is “irreversible” and that he did not participate in any agreement to cede his candidacy in favor of the success of the president of Alerj, André Ceciliano, from PT, in the dispute.

Last Thursday, the PT’s pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, participated in an act with allies in downtown Rio.

The event was attended by PT president Gleise Hoffman, senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), the president of Alerj and pre-candidate for the Senate André Ceciliano (PT), the federal deputy and pre-candidate for the government of RJ Marcelo Freixo (PSB) and more politicians and activists on stage.

In the speech, Lula reinforced his support for Freixo in the dispute for the Government of the State of Rio de Janeiro.

“It was necessary to put an end to doubts, with rumors here in Rio. They wanted to cancel the act, I didn’t want to. I have nothing against anyone, but here in Rio I support Marcelo Freixo”.

Homemade bomb with feces-smelling substance

During the event, a kind of homemade bomb with a liquid that smelled like feces was thrown at the scene.

According to the Military Police, a suspect of throwing the artifact was arrested. The g1 found that the suspect arrested is André Stefano Dimitriu. Three witnesses accompanied the PM in the presentation of the man at the police station.

The 2-liter PET bottle with an explosive inside was thrown over the fence surrounding the perimeter. Inside the bottle was a brown liquid, which militants said was feces. The object exploded upon touching the ground. No one was hurt, but there was a beginning of riot.

Then people shouted “out, Bolsonaro”. Organizers of the event called for calm and said there was security in place to protect the protesters.

The former president’s press office said that “two fireworks broke out, causing noise, thrown from outside into the area of ​​the act. There were no feces, they made noise, but no one was injured and there was no riot.” Former President Lula was not yet at the scene of the act at the time of the incident.

The security scheme in Cinelândia had a metal siding fence approximately 2.5 m high. To enter the perimeter where a stage has been set up in the plaza, supporters must pass a security team search with a metal detector.