“Tampered the image of a person”

Sonia Abram is unwilling to keep her mouth shut and it is clear that this Friday (8th), the presenter of “The afternoon is yours” made a point of commenting on the case lore import and your husband Leo Santana. All this because in the last few days, the dancer revealed in an interview with the podcast that she reduced the volume of the intimate part of the spouse with the help of Photoshop, in a specific photo on social networks.

in the view of Sonia, the act would have been an “invasion”, since for her to tamper with a person’s image would be an inadmissible act. “I think it’s an invasion, I think you have no right to tamper with anyone’s image, anyone, you know, I thought it was horrible,” he said. Sonia Abram.

“She exposed it, she didn’t warn, she didn’t ask, she didn’t change an idea, she didn’t do anything, she went there and messed it up. the presenter. please note that leo and lore they broke up once and the axé singer made a point of putting the hefty volume to play in the Instagram posts.

Cauldron with Mion

In yesterday’s program (7), Sônia attacked again and this time it was with the painting “Toque da Caixa”, shown on “Cauldron with Mion”. For Sonia, the attraction is a great copy of the game already performed by Gugu on SBT. “It’s the same picture. Even more disgusting. It’s a lot of cockiness”, detonated the presenter. “I’ve already participated a lot in this situation, and they are managing to do worse. I once thought I had caught a mouse. I almost died from the heart. It was just the hand lime“, explained the journalist.