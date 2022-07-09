Tatá Werneck shows his daughter with her toy collection and impresses

Tatá Werneck appears with his daughter and delights by showing the girl’s toy collection

The actress and presenter Tata Werneck enchanted fans by showing a beautiful statement he made to his daughter, little Clara Maria, two years old. Fruit of her marriage to the actor Rafael Vittithe girl is the sole heir of the couple.

The famous took over the relationship in 2017 and got married two years later in 2019. They make the union official in a very intimate ceremony at the actor’s house. At the time, Rafa Vitti’s wife was in the final stretch of her baby’s pregnancy. Tata Werneck and her husband are very private in their personal lives. They rarely expose photos of their daughter to the media. However, little by little they share with the fans some of the girl’s cuteness.

Currently, the presenter remains committed to the new season of the show “Lady Night”, shown by Multishow, a cable TV channel. In fact, she often shares with her fans a little behind-the-scenes footage of the attraction and the looks she wears on the show on social media.

This Friday (8th), Tata Werneck surprised netizens by publishing a beautiful picture of her daughter and delighted fans. In the record, Clara appears all stylish, wearing a heart sunglasses, pouting for the photo, lavishing good humor. In the image, you can see several plush toys of the girl, as she poses putting her hands on her legs.

In the photo caption, the artist declared herself to the heiress, but of course, she took the opportunity to make a joke: “My love for you is greater than my allergy to these stuffed animals. Believe me, this is a proof of love. I love you more than anything, my goddess!”

In the comments of the publication, many followers and admirers of the family melted for the girl, leaving several affectionate compliments. Presenter Tadeu Schmidt wrote: “Linda”. One fan said, “Perfect.” While another follower praised: “Too beautiful”. “We love Clara Maria”, declared another internet user.

