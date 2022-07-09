Tesla has record sales of Chinese-made vehicles in June

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Tesla posted its highest monthly sales volume of Chinese-made vehicles in June since opening its Shanghai factory in 2019, data showed on Friday, as the U.S. automaker ramped up sales. production that had been hit by the lockdown in the city.

Tesla sold 78,906 Chinese-made vehicles in June, including 968 for export, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said. In May, it had sold 32,165 vehicles and exported 22,340.

Tesla also achieved the highest monthly output at its Shanghai factory in June, CPCA Secretary General Cui Dongshu added, without providing a specific figure.

The Shanghai factory, which makes the Model 3 and Model Y, reopened on April 19, but did not resume full production until mid-June.

China’s total passenger car sales in June amounted to 1.97 million, up 22% from a year earlier, helped by government measures, the CPCA said. Cui had expected car sales in July to increase about 20% year-on-year, while demand could strengthen further in the fourth quarter, leading to strong growth for the full year.

Electric car sales accounted for 27% of the total in June and increased by 130.8%, the CPCA added.

With 52,557 delivered in June, Tesla’s Model Y was for the first time the best-selling model among all passenger vehicles. It has a starting price of 316,900 yuan ($47,311), beating the Wuling Hongguang mini electric at 28,800 yuan.

BYD, which makes all-electric and plug-in hybrid cars, led the way in electric vehicles with 133,762 cars delivered in June.

Xpeng delivered 15,295 and Li Auto delivered 13,024.

China cut the purchase tax on vehicles with small engines in half on June 1 and local governments including Beijing and Shanghai have also offered subsidies or added car ownership quotas to boost sales.

The Asian nation on Thursday announced a series of new measures to spur demand for cars, saying it would consider extending a tax break to electric vehicles and outlining plans to build more charging stations and encourage lower charging rates.

(By Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh)



