Tessa Thompson becomes king in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: ‘I love how human she feels’, says actress | Movie theater

After debuting in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in 2017, Tessa Thompson arrives in her third film in the franchise with “Thor: Love and Thunder”, which premiered in Brazil this Thursday (7).

The 38-year-old American once again plays the heroine Valkyrie, a friend of the god of thunder who this time is officially promoted to the position of king of New Asgard.

“We were a little nervous because on ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ we made a movie that was very special and in a way reinvigorated the franchise and I think we all felt a little bit like, how do we get over that? but it was so fun to bring everyone together and also invite these new characters”, said the actress in an interview with Telecine. Watch the video above.

“And also being king, seeing Valkyrie take on a new position. She’s a character that I love so much. Playing her for the first time in ‘Ragnarok’ and especially in the moments when she was broken, she was the kind of character that stops. Me personally, I’m really rooting for it. I just love how she feels human in a way and being able to see this new chapter where she’s so sassy and adventurous, but she’s grown up, matured a little bit.”

In “Love and Thunder”, the fourth film for the hero played by Chris Hemsworth, Valkyrie teams up with his friend and ex-girlfriend, the now Mighty Thor/Doctor Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) to stop a cosmic assassin from killing all gods of the universe.

Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman in a scene from 'Thor: Love and Thunder' — Photo: Disclosure

In the role of the villain, a veteran of comic book adaptations, the 48-year-old Briton Christian Bale.

“He’s such an extraordinary actor that he’s good at whatever he does,” she said.

“The villains in Stan Lee’s world, his villainy really comes from a place of trauma, of loss, of pain that’s not controlled and I think Christian really accesses that in a way that feels so relatable, I remember being at the front. him and think: I’m kind of rooting for this guy! Like, at the very least, I might not want him to kill me, but I want him to be better, I want him to feel better because I see how broken he is, I think he’s really created a villain that looks very complicated and, to me, is my favorite villain in the MCU.”