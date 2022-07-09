The actor who played Paulie in The Sopranos has died at the age of 79

The actor Tony Sirico, known for playing Paulie Gualtieri in the series “Sopranos”, shown in Brazil by HBO as “Família Soprano”, died this Friday (8), at the age of 79.

The news was shared on Instagram by Michael Imperioli, who was also part of the cast of the series, playing Christopher. The cause of death was not disclosed.

It pains me to inform you that my dear friend, colleague and partner in crime, the great Tony Sirico, died today

Michael Imperioli

“Tony was like no other: he was tough, loyal and big-hearted like no one else. We’ve been through so much together, good times and bad. But mostly good. And we had a lot of laughs,” he wrote.

Sirico’s brother Robert also spoke about the actor’s passing on his Facebook. “It is with great sadness, but with great pride, love and many fond memories, that the family of Gennaro Anthony ‘Tony’ Sirico informs you of his passing on the 8th of July,” he posted.

Tony was born in July 1942 in New York, USA. His first film role was as an extra in “The Rebel Mafioso” (1974). He twice won the “Screen Actors Guild” award in the category “Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series”.

In addition to “Sopranos”, Sirico, who has already been arrested before moving on to acting, is remembered for a character very similar to Paulie, the remarkable Tony Sacks, from “Goodfellas” (1990). Like Paulie, Sirico participated in all six seasons of “The Sopranos” between 1999 and 2007.

He also took on gangster roles in other Hollywood movies such as “The Punisher Rebel” (1978), “Goodfellas” (1990), “Mighty Aphrodite” (1995). “Mob Queen” (1998), “Love and Money” (1982) and “Challenge” (2013).

Tony Sirico is survived by two children, Joanne Sirico Bello and Richard Sirico.