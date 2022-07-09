the best selling cars of the first half of 2022

At car and light commercial sales registered a significant drop of 15.4% in the first half of 2022. The result is mainly due to the stoppages in vehicle factories in the country due to the shortage of semiconductors and other components, which reduced the stock of zero km units in the Concessionaires. In addition to the lack of products, Brazil faces more the high inflation that made the prices of new vehicles soar.

This retraction in sales in the auto industry is yet to end. At least for a while. Including, the Fenabrave already lowered the expectation of 4.4% high in license plates until December. The association that brings together dealers in the country believes that this year’s result will be similar to that of 2021.

“If we maintain the daily average of June (8,270/day) until the end of this year, we will have a performance very close to last year’s. After all, the 2nd semester is usually better than the 1st, historically”, summarizes Andreta Jr., president from Fenabrave.

1st semester ranking

But let’s go to the best selling models of the semester. O Car Journal list below the 20 most licensed cars between January and June, based on Fenabrave’s balance sheet. Look:

1st) Fiat Strada – 51,046

Diogo de Oliveira/Estadão

Position changes

In comparison with the 1st half of 2021, the ranking of best-selling cars has changed a lot. Although the top remains with the duo Fiat Strada and Hyundai HB20which has just received faceliftboth sold less in 2022. The pickup, for example, dropped from 61,064 sales to 51,046 between January and June – a difference of more than 10,000 copies.

At the base of the podium, the Chevrolet Onix – after resuming production – overthrew the Fiat Argo. The hatch of the Italian brand, in this way, plummeted in the ranking, falling from 3rd (2021) to 16th position (2022). Among SUVs, the renegade also went downhill. Thus, the category leader in the first half of the year is T-Cross. While the Jeep dropped from 5th to 11th, the Volkswagen rose from 12th to 4th place in the comparison between 2021 and 2022.

Valeria Gonçalvez/Estadão

Speaking of SUVs, at first, the restyling did the Hyundai Crete. The model went from 9th to 7th place. already the Honda HR-Vwhich was discontinued earlier this year, was left out of the list, as was the Fiat Uno, which closed the ranking of the “top 20” until last year. Instead, they entered Fiat Pulse (12th) and Toyota Corolla Cross (15th). O new HR-V arrives in August.

