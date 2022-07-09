The Boys: author makes suspense about the return of Soldier Boy in the next seasons: “door open”

Last Thursday (7th), it was the eighth episode released gives third season in the boysthose who haven’t watched it yet can follow through the platform Prime Video. And you better hurry because the Amazon Prime already made official the season four renewal in the boys.

That’s because the series left it on the air several unfinished stories, and a taste of want more! In the last episode, the main villain of the season stayed with your indefinite future. [Alerta spoiler!!!] Soldier Boy did not dieso it is quite likely that Jensen Ackles return with your villain in the next season of the boys.

During an interview with portalOmeletO author of The Boys, Eric Kripketalked about the character Soldier Boywhich ends frozen again. krypke gave the word that the character will surely return in the future, but has not confirmed anything about the actor Jensen Ackles to have signed the contract to participate in more seasons.

“There’s a very specific reason why we left the door open for this character. For now, this chess piece is sitting on the sidelines, but there certainly won’t be an end to the series without the return of Soldier Boy.”said the writer and executive producer of The Boys.