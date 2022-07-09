The Boys | Creator Confirms Dead Character Will Return in Season 4

Fans won’t even miss one of the dead characters on The Boys for long, as he’ll be back in Season 4.

WARNING!!!

From this point on, this article will be full of SPOILERS for the last episode of The Boys season 3!

In the last episode of season 3 of the boyswe see Black Noir being brutally murdered by the Homelander, which intrigued some fans who were hoping to see him clash with Soldier Boy.

It turns out that the character won’t spend much time off-screen, as Eric Kripke reveals to the Entertainment Weekly.

The creator of the series the boys confirms that in fact the Black Noir we know so far, is dead, and will never come back. But someone else will wear the hero’s uniform Vought in season 4.

The most curious fact is that the actor who played the former noir, Nathan Mitchellwill continue on paper in this new version, as the character is 100% of the time in uniform.

“A character who is completely silent and has a mask on at all times can be easily recast. […] It’s definitely not the last time we’ve seen Black Noir as a hero. We actually saw the death of the guy who was in the suit in Season 3, this guy is really gone. But we will have Nathan playing a really interesting and hilarious character, who will be wearing the uniform next season.” – It says krypke.

the boys is available on Prime Video.

Based on the comic books of the same name, the series is a creation of Eric Kripke and follows a CIA superintendent who closely monitors a community of superheroes as their celebrity status has corrupted them and led them to engage in reckless behavior that compromises the world. Some of the characters are parodies of members of the Justice League.