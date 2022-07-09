‘The Sopranos’ actor Tony Sirico dies at 79







Tony Sirico played mobster Paulie Walnuts in ‘The Sopranos’ Photo: reproduction

Actor Tony Sirico, best known for playing mobster Paulie Walnuts in “The Sopranos” (The Sopranos), died this Friday, 8, of an undisclosed cause in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, aged 79. He had suffered from dementia for two years and was in a nursing home.

Sirico’s character was one of the funniest in Tony Soprano’s (James Gandolfini) family, stealing scenes from the series since its inception. In his portrayal, the actor balanced a menacing gangster manner with ridiculous humor, characterized by a propensity for malapropisms (use of wrong words), such as calling Sun Tzu “Sun Tuh-Zoo” and calling the same philosopher the “Chinese Matchabelli ” (meaning Machiavelli).

Sirico appeared in all six seasons of “The Sopranos”, which ran from 1999 to 2007, but the HBO production was not the first to see him as a mobster. In fact, this association yielded many movies and started in his real life.

Born Gennaro Anthony Sirico Jr. on July 24, 1942, he came from an Italian family from New York and spent much of his childhood getting in trouble with the law. Associated with the Colombo mafia family, he was arrested 28 times—the first at the age of seven—after stealing coins from a newsstand. He was convicted and sent to prison twice, charged with illegal possession of a weapon and armed robbery.

This experience was his biggest learning to become an actor. Since his screen debut as an extra in the mafia drama “Crazy Joe” (1974), Sirico has specialized in playing gangsters. And it was so convincing that he ended up in some classics, like “Goodfellas” (1990), by Martin Scorcese, and “Cop Land: City of Cops” (1997), by James Mangold.

He was also a mobster in Woody Allen’s Shoots on Broadway (1994). And the participation generated a great friendship, which led the director to call her for different roles in new collaborations, breaking the stereotype in films like “Mighty Aphrodite” (1995), “Everybody Says I Love You” (1996), “Deconstructing Harry” (1997), “Celebrities” (1998), “Café Society” (2016) and “Ferris Wheel” (2017).

But the mobster roles were persistent, including in comedy productions such as “Mickey Blue Eyes” (1999), in which he worked with another famous movie mobster, James Caan (“The Godfather”), also deceased this week.

Sirico was a mobster even in animated series, playing the gangster Vinny in “Family Guy” and Enzo Perotti in two episodes of the cartoon “American Dad”, both produced by Seth MacFarlane.

In an Instagram post, his co-star Michael Imperioli paid an emotional tribute to his “Sopranos” co-star: “It pains me to say that my dear friend, colleague and partner in crime, the great Tony Sirico passed away today. Tony was like no other: tougher, more loyal and more generous than anyone I’ve ever known. I’ve been by his side through so many things: through good times and bad. But mostly good. And we had a lot of laughs. We found a perfect balance like Christopher and Paulie, and I’m proud to say that I did my best and most fun work with my dear friend Tony. I will miss him forever. He is truly irreplaceable. I send love to his family, friends and his many fans. He was loved and will never be forgotten. broken heart today.”