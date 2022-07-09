Jonah Stretched has not had peace in his life in his personal life and everything has gotten even worse after the ex-wife’s accusations, Herica Oliveira. The girl claims that she lives a toxic relationship and who came to be betrayed numerous times by the sertanejo. This week, the singer spoke about the matter and said that he would present evidence against the lines of the former spouse.

This Friday (8), Jonah appeared again on Instagram in tears and this time, he recognized some mistakes but said that Herica was also wrong. The Artist mentioned that the two started the relationship when they were still young and that this influenced the way the two saw their involvement.

“I’ve always done everything right in my life, but the time has come to expose myself. This video goes against the wishes of many people who like me, but I couldn’t take it anymore. For a long time I held back a lot. irresponsible ‘because it does not fulfill its obligations’, fulfilling”, began Jonah Stretched.

“The relationship with her lasted 7 years and a few months, we started very young, two immature, I made some mistakes, yes, she made her mistakes too. I’m not the only one wrong in this story,” he said. “Everything has been done as it is supposed to be done, everything is being paid as it should be paid. I am not the monster they are painting around. I didn’t want to expose myself that way, but it’s been six days of attacks”, completed the artist in tears. .