The Ukrainian who won the ‘Nobel Prize in Mathematics’ for solving a problem that has not been solved since the 17th century

Margarita Rodriguez

  Margarita Rodriguez
  BBC News World

Maryna Viazovska with the Fields Medal

Maryna Viazovska is the second woman in history to win the Fields Medal, considered the Nobel Prize in mathematics. Until then, only one woman, the Iranian Maryam Mirzakhani, had received this medal, which began to be awarded in 1936 for the greatest mathematical achievements in the world.

“Viazovska is brilliant math,” Christian Blohmann told BBC News Mundo, the BBC’s Spanish-language service. “I admire her because her solution to the bead packing problem is very beautiful and extremely unexpected.”

The researcher at the Max Planck Institute for Mathematics in Germany refers to the fact that in 2016 Viazovska solved two cases of the famous geometric problem that the great German scientist Johannes Kepler proposed in the 17th century.

For this feat, she received several awards, but her contribution did not stop there.

