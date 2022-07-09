The woman arrested for taking 150 driving tests for other people

Inderjeet Kaur, arrested for fraud

Police said fraud put other road users at risk.

A woman from the town of Llanelli, Wales, will serve eight months in prison for taking 150 theoretical and practical driving tests in place of other people.

Inderjeet Kaur, 29, admitted to committing the scams between 2018 and 2020.

According to police, Kaur took tests for people who had difficulty with the English language.

Police investigated after receiving alerts from a driving test center.

