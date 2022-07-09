“There’s no way, it’s absurd”; Patrícia Poeta takes Manoel Soares inverted live at ‘Encontro’ and web reverberates

Patricia Poet continuum starring controversial moments in the “Meeting”. This time, this morning, Friday (8), the presenter ended up taking a live inversion of Manoel Soareshis program partner and became one of the most talked about topics among netizens.

While criticizing the inflation that plagues Brazilians, the presenter criticized the price of food, explaining that after moving to São Paulo, because of the program, she began to spend more. “I’ve been feeling this because I haven’t settled down yet and I’ve been eating out. And you actually feel how much more expensive it is.”he said.

Manoel soon stated that the situation is worse for poor families, who have nothing to eat. “We are privileged, we manage to have a more organized life. I wonder who is living with the monthly salary. It’s practically impossible. There’s no way, it’s absurd. And the salary…”said.

On social media, several netizens asked Patrícia to leave the morning, leaving only Manoel as presenter. “Patrícia Poeta cutting Manoel Soares is making the meeting a pain. And just her name in the program’s call is an embarrassment to Globo.”said one netizen. “Meeting can be on vacation for Patricia Poeta. Let Manoel Soares present alone”said another person.