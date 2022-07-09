These are the 4 most ‘weird’ symptoms of coronavirus – Metro World News Brasil

With the advancement of vaccination, it is currently more common to observe cases of covid-19 and understand that everything will be fine after a few days of recovery. However, it is still a little difficult to see if you are really infected or not, as some symptoms seem a bit unusual.

Before, signs such as loss of smell and taste, in addition to flu symptoms, were the most common and left everyone on alert. However, with the advancement of vaccines and the arrival of new variants, the symptoms are confused. Here are some ‘different’ symptoms that have already appeared in people infected with covid-19.

Skin changes

In addition to the respiratory part, the disease can also manifest itself in other parts of the body, such as the skin. Specialists have detected that some positive patients may have skin lesions, indicating the severity of the case. According to research shown in Journal of Medicine gives Cleveland Clinic (text in English), the most common skin signs in adults are:

Morbilliform eruptions: skin irritation with irregular shapes and itching reminiscent of measles;

Hives: irritation and inflammation of the skin in generalized areas or as irregular bumps;

Vesicular eruptions: pimples similar to those that occur with chickenpox;

‘Covid Fingers’: swelling or discoloration of fingers or toes. It may be accompanied by blisters, itchiness, rough skin, or painful bumps.

‘nail of covid’

Nails are sensitive parts of the body and can change depending on the health of the immune system and diseases that affect the body. In some infected patients, a kind of white line appears on the nails as a sign of stress caused by fighting the infection. This symptom is also known as Beau lines.

Loss of hair

This symptom was quickly detected in the first year of the pandemic. The American Academy of Dermatology explains that hair loss occurs naturally after feverish periods and is called telogen effluvium. The effect can last for months after infection. The follicle renewal phase is between 6 and 9 months.

hearing loss

Research and patient reports have shown that another sign detected is temporary hearing loss. However, according to Meganoícias (text in Spanish), it is not known if it is an “unequivocal symptom of the disease and it has not been verified that the pathogen itself is responsible”. The most common symptoms involving hearing are hearing changes, tinnitus and vertigo.

WARNING

This text is not intended to diagnose any disease, but to inform about it. If in doubt, consult a doctor and never use medication without the prescription of a health specialist.

