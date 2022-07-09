“They are asking for the trifle of…”; Values ​​for Soteldo ‘leak’ at Tigres-MEX and arrive at Palmeiras

O palm trees, despite having a great phase this season, felt the need to seek some reinforcements in the transfer market, especially when it comes to the offensive sector, something requested even by the fans. The team led by Abel Ferreira has Rony living a great phase, but the striker is not a professional 9, something desired by the coaching staff.

After the departure of Luiz Adriano and Deyverson, the sector had only Rafael Navarro and Breno Lopes, but the duo, despite being useful, didn’t seem to have what it took to take ownership and claim responsibility. As a result, the leaders finally guaranteed 2 novelties: the first was Miguel Merentiel, who now also has the company of Flaco López.

When talking about signings, one desired by Verdão a while ago, that is no longer on the radarbecame available for sale: shining for Santos, Yeferson Soteldo he played for Toronto FC, from Canada, but currently plays for Tigres, from Mexico, and in both he couldn’t stand out in the same way he did on Brazilian soil.

Due to the low performance since he arrived in Mexico, playing 17 games and scoring just 1 goal, the Venezuelan can change airs, since he was put “for sale”. To release the striker, the Mexicans are asking for the trifle of 5 million dollars (R$ 26.1 million at the current price)being able to hit the hammer if an official proposal arrives.

It remains clear that Alviverde should not make more market moves, but there are other Brazilians who are 100% aware of the possibility of hiring. At the moment, São Paulo is closest to advancing in the conversations, especially given the fact that Rogério Ceni likes the gringo’s style and would approve of the signing.