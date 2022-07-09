Thiago Gagliasso calls brother Bruno for confrontation: ‘Are you going to get out of hand?’

Recently, the global stated that he did not speak to his brother for political reasons; The actor published the invitation to a debate on social media

Bruno Gagliasso said that his estrangement from his brother has a political relationship



The actor Thiago Gagliasso used his social networks this Friday, the 8th, to propose a debate with his brother, Bruno Gagliasso. The proposal comes after the global declared that he cut off contact with his brother due to his political preference. With that, Thiago went to the web to rebut the statements and call his family member for a debate. “My dear brother Bruno Gagliasso stated in a podcast that the reason he doesn’t talk to me is not politics, but a moral issue because today I support this shit (Jair Bolsonaro) I have no scruples”, began the former participant of the soap opera Os Mutantes. Then, Thiago stated that it would be a pleasure to discuss with Bruno about politics to “show with facts the bandit” that his brother supports – Bruno had a towel from former President Lula. “Do you accept it or will you come out of the loop?”, he finished. So far, Bruno Gagliasso has not commented on the statements.