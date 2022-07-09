This Friday, 99% of the Earth’s population was in sunlight at the same time.

posted on 07/08/2022 16:57



And you, did you manage to get a tan? – (credit: Jonathan Borba/Unsplash)

This Friday (7/8), for a few minutes, 99% of the Earth’s population was at the same time, under the sunlight.

According to the scientific website IFL Science, this Friday, around 8:15 am (Brasilia time), the vast majority of the world’s population was simultaneously under sunlight. The only parts of the world that were out of the reach of the sun were New Zealand, Indonesia and Australia.

According to an analysis shared by timeanddate.com, looking at the sun’s own data in addition to population data from Center for International Earth Science Information Network, it was possible to discover that at 11:15 UTC (“Coordinated Universal Time”, or “universal time”, in translation), just under 80 million people on Earth were experiencing the night. The rest — about 7.7 billion people — were in some level of sunlight, ranging from absolute daylight to twilight.

About 16% of the population was lit by indirect sunlight, experienced when the Sun is below the horizon, but you can still see the glare. Part of the population was still illuminated by the sun’s rays, but not enough to correctly perceive that it was not night.

As the sun goes below the horizon, at about 12-18 degrees — known as astronomical twilight — some sunlight still reaches Earth, but not enough for the population to declare it day. This was the case for about 3% of the population. That is, 99% of the Earth’s population was at the same time, under the sunlight, even if they didn’t realize it.