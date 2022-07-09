Thyane Dantas, wife of Wesley Safadão, sues ballerina – Entertainment

Thyane Dantas, wife of Wesley Safadão, filed a lawsuit against Thay Gonçalves, a dancer from Faro time. The influencer decided to move the action after the dancer said that she prohibited the dancers of the auditorium program from getting close to the forró singer.

According to journalist Fabíola Reipert, from The Poison Hour, Thyane asks for compensation of R$ 10 thousand for moral damages. Previously, Safadão’s wife had already refuted Thay’s allegations and said that the story told by the dancer never happened.





The dancer claimed to have gone through the situation during an interview with the Pocah Podcast. “There are artists that the woman doesn’t like to approach, that the ballet is close. There are women who ask for the ballet to stay somewhere else… For example: the dressing room is here, the artist will go upstairs, then they say: ‘Oh, the ballet has to move, because the artist’s wife will stay here,'” said Thay.

“I mentioned this ballet moving place because it was with him [Wesley Safadão] what happened. His wife [Thyane Dantas] had asked us not to be where she was going to be or where he was going to go”, added the dancer.

After the repercussion, Thyane spoke out and denied the accusations. “Empathy. How to suffer consequences for something you didn’t commit? Yes, in the internet court this is possible. I didn’t know this story and this girl until then. I never exchanged a word with her. I have no idea how, when and why that this situation came to her that way. This was not my request and it never would be”, said the influencer.



