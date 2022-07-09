Tici for Hoje Em Dia with the worst news from Safadão: “There was no way”

The presenter of Hoje Em Dia reported that the singer underwent surgery due to severe back pain

During the last edition of Nowadayswhich aired this Friday, 08, on record, Tici Pinheiro and Keila Jimenez dedicated a few minutes of the ‘Celebrity Diary’ to update the singer’s health status Wesley Safadão, who has been experiencing back problems that have kept him from the stage indefinitely.

According to Tici and the columnist for Record, Safadão tried to have an alternative treatment to avoid a more delicate surgery, but due to the complexity of the case, the singer had to go to the operating table.

“Away from the stage since the end of last month. To treat a herniated disc, singer Wesley Safadão did not escape a more invasive procedure. There was no way, right Keila? Had to undergo surgery“, began Ticiane Pinheiro, confirming the worst news that the musician will remain away from the shows.

“The doctors even tried, but there was no way. Wesley’s pain was very strong and he really had to undergo surgery to remove the herniated disc, which was compressing his vertebrae”, explained Keila, who followed.

“Wesley had severe pain that took him off the stage, the doctors even tried a treatment to see if he got better, postponed the surgery, but he didn’t have way. The musician’s schedule is suspended until July 10th and then the doctors will examine him, he will undergo an evaluation to find out when he returns to singing on stage. Because spinal surgery is not easy,” said the Hoje Em Dia member.

To close the matter, Tici Pinheiro wished a good recovery for Wesley Safadão: “That’s it, hope he recovers as soon as possible”, concluded the blonde.