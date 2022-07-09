Tierry gives car to Carla Bruno, dancer of Domingão

Singer Tierry gave a car to Carla Bruno, a dancer who was his teacher during “Dança dos Famosos”, a picture of “Domingão com Huck” (TV Globo).

The two drew attention by exchanging a kiss in one of the presentations. In an interview with “A Tarde É Sua” (Rede TV!) this week, Tierry assumed that the two had an affair for a while, but today they are just friends.

The dancer stated that the singer already said that he would give her a car even before the two were eliminated from the “Dance”. She, however, refused.

“Until I finally understood the nobility of the gesture of gratitude and how important it was to him, and that a gift most of the time (when loaded with meaning) does an equal good of those who receive, in those who give,” he wrote in a publication. in Instagram Stories, in which she showed her car key.

Carla said she “thought a lot” before publicly thanking the artist. “I know mean people will find something to criticize, but this post is not about them.”

“I came to thank you publicly, yes, because your heart is giant, and I want more and more people to know the size of your greatness of spirit, how much you do well and take care of the people around you”, concluded the dancer.