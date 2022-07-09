Tigres asks to negotiate Soteldo and São Paulo’s board of directors cheers behind the scenes; understand

São Paulo detected the need to seek reinforcements in this second half. Coach Rogério Ceni understands that he needs to have more options, especially for the attack and a name much talked about behind the scenes at Morumbi is striker Soteldo, who had a brilliant stint at Santos, but has accumulated some controversies since he left.

He didn’t do well at Toronto FC and is now playing for Tigres in Mexico. However, the Mexicans are not liking his behavior off the field and are willing to negotiate him. The little guy wouldn’t be 100% happy either and he welcomes a return to Brazilian football, even more so because he feels very well acted here.

The Venezuelan is on the Mexico club’s tradable list. With these controversies off the field, his departure becomes increasingly viable. Tigres knows that Soteldo is undervalued in the ball market and will not be able to receive much money in the business. That’s why the Mexicans are accepting something around 5 million dollars (BRL 26.1 million at the current price).

The trend is that several Brazilian clubs seek to hire the Venezuelan. In addition to São Paulo, the player has already been considered for Flamengo, Palmeiras and Atlético-MG. The little guy is the one who should decide where he would like to go this second semester.

Rogério Ceni really likes Soteldo’s style of play and is even willing to help Tricolor Paulista in the negotiations. The Venezuelan is becoming more and more a priority among São Paulo leaders and all efforts will be made with their businessmen.

