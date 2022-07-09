“To say that Camilo exchanges support for a position is an offense”

The national president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmann, intervened in the crisis of the political alliance in Ceará. She demanded that the PDT pre-candidate for president, Ciro Gomes, stop blaming Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) for the difficulties he faces. She defended former governor Camilo Santana and PT’s loyalty to the alliance in Ceará. She also refuted Ciro’s statement that Camilo was threatening to break the alliance because he had received from Lula the promise of a ministry.

“To say that Camilo trades support for position is an offense to him, to the truth, that an ally cannot commit,” said Gleisi.

“Ciro Gomes needs to stop blaming Lula for problems with his candidacy, including in Ceará. PT and gov Camilo were loyal to the alliance with the PDT in the state. They were always with Lula, for Brazil,” she wrote on social media.

In an interview with the Avesso podcast, on Thursday, 7th, Ciro blamed Lula for the situation of the alliance in Ceará. And he said he doesn’t know if Camilo is still an ally.

“Our project is threatened today. Today it is threatened by something very bad, a Bolsonarista, a captain (Wagner) who led a mutiny and such, and because Lula is so irresponsible that he’s making arrangements with Eunício (Oliveira, former -senator) I don’t know what that is, and he’s already got the governor there (Camilo Santana), he’s already promised that he’s going to be a minister, he was our ally, or is our ally, I still don’t know exactly how it’s going to unfold there “, said Cyrus.

Camilo reacted and defended Izolda’s candidacy for reelection as a matter of justice. He further said, “I will not go against my principles.”

