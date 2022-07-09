Tony Sirico, Paulie from ‘Family Sopranos’, dies at 79 | TV and Series

Actor Tony Sirico, best known for his performance as Paulie Gualtieri in the series “Family Sopranos”, died at the age of 79 on Friday (8). The information was disclosed by his brother, Robert Sirico, and confirmed by his manager to the magazine “Variety”.

The cause of death was not reported.

“It is with great sadness, but with incredible pride, love and many fond memories, that the family of Gennaro Anthony ‘Tony’ Sirico wishes to inform you of his passing on the morning of July 8th,” Robert wrote on Facebook.

Before the HBO series, Sirico had already become known for another similar character, Tony Stacks, in “Good Companions” (1990).

After starting in Hollywood in 1977, the actor went on to appear in films and series such as “Shoots on Broadway” (1994) and “Mighty Aphrodite” (1995).

2 of 4 Tony Sirico in the role of Tony Stacks in ‘Goodfellas’ (1990) — Photo: Disclosure Tony Sirico in the role of Tony Stacks in ‘Good Companions’ (1990) — Photo: Disclosure

But it wasn’t until 1999 that he landed his big job as Paulie, one of the top henchmen of mob boss (and protagonist) Tony Soprano. Sirico brought the character to life over the course of its six seasons, between 1999 and 2007.

“Tony was like no one else: he was as tough, loyal and generous as anyone can ever be. I was by his side through so much: some good times and some bad. But mostly good. And we laughed a lot together,” he wrote. Instagram actor Michael Imperioli, who worked with Tony on “The Sopranos.”

“We found a flow like Christopher and Paulie and I’m proud to say I did a lot of my best and most fun work with my dear partner Tony.”

One of Sirico’s last works was the film “Respect the jux”, released in 2022.

Like the characters he played, the actor also had several problems with the law throughout his life. In his youth, he was associated with the Colombo crime family, and was arrested 28 times before starting to act. Twice he ended up in prison. One for illegal possession of a firearm and one for armed robbery.

3 of 4 Steve Schirripa, Michael Imperioli, James Gandolfini, Steven Van Zandt and Tony Sirico in ‘The Soprano Family’ — Photo: Disclosure Steve Schirripa, Michael Imperioli, James Gandolfini, Steven Van Zandt and Tony Sirico in ‘The Soprano Family’ – Photo: Disclosure