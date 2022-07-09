Trump’s plane gets a makeover in the livery and prints of the American flag

After a long time without being seen and under rumors that it would be abandoned, former President Donald Trump’s Boeing is tinkling and with new paint.

Disclosure – White House and Landlocked Aviation





Since Trump left the White House, amid accusations of election fraud that brought Joe Biden to power, the mogul’s Boeing 757-200 has not been seen flying.

When he assumed the chair of President of the United States, Trump had access to the jets of the US Air Force, equipped with missile protection measures and secure communication, causing his Boeing 757-200, manufactured in 1993, to be left aside.

This was natural, but what really caught our attention was the fact that the aircraft did not return to service when its owner left the presidency.

Behold, now, in a pre-campaign tone for 2024, the jet received a paint overhaul, which was redone, but gained one more detail: Instead of Trump’s “T”, stylized on the tail, a American flag in motion and in reverse.

According to military rule and followed by many civilians, including airlines, the American flag when placed on vehicles must have the state stars on the right, giving the impression of movement ahead as if it were carried in a war with the soldiers.

There are still no details on the tycoon’s future flights, but it shouldn’t be long before the jet is seen again in the skies over America. Watch the video of the new livery by Landlocked Aviation Services below:



