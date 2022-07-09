TudoAzul offers up to 30% discount on airline tickets

2022-07-09

TudoAzul has a promotion that offers up to 30% off the redemption of domestic air tickets to travel in July 2022 and between February and May 2023, except holidays and commemorative dates. The campaign is valid only for customers with Azul Itaucard credit cards who take advantage of it until Sunday (10/07).

The maximum discount percentage varies according to the version of the Azul Itaucard card, see:

  • up to 30% off: Azul Itaucard Visa Infinite Customers
  • up to 20% off: Blue Itaucard Platinum Customers
  • up to 15% off: Azul Itaucard Gold Customers
  • up to 12% off: Azul Itaucard International customers

Those who issue on the website can see the full value of the stretch and the discounted value. In the Azul app, only the discounted price is displayed. However, the discount only appears if the customer is logged into his TudoAzul account.

It is worth remembering that TudoAzul charges a redemption fee for domestic trips less than 90 days in advance. The tip is to make the purchase through the app where the rate is lower or exempt for TudoAzul Diamante customers.

Find out more on the promotion website.

