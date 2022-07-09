Umuarama has six locations with a high rate of dengue mosquito outbreaks

This Friday (8) the Environmental Health Surveillance Service released the fourth rapid index survey for infestation by the Aedes aegypti (Liraa) of the year and the result was very positive: the percentage of properties with mosquito larvae dropped to 0.7%, within the safe limit established by the World Health Organization (WHO), of up to 1%.

Data were collected by sampling, between Monday (4) and Thursday (7) of this week.

In the more than 60 locations where the city is divided, only ten showed infestation – in 50 no larvae were found. There was infestation in 10% of the properties visited in the region of Escola Senador Souza Naves, 8% in Jardim São Caetano, 6.9% in Petrópolis and 5.1% in Aratimbó.

In the regions of Jardim Arco Íris, Colégio Monteiro Lobato, Escola Paulo Freire, Parque Grevíleas and Império do Sol and Verde Vale gardens, the index varied between 2% and 4.2%.

“These regions will receive special attention from the agents to combat endemic diseases in the coming days, to overcome the infestation of the dengue mosquito. But thanks to the work carried out in recent weeks, intensified inspections, collection of materials that accumulate water and application of smoke, the general index fell from 2.3% in the third Liraa (calculated between March 7th and 11th) to 0.7% now”, explained the coordinator of Environmental Surveillance, Renata Luzia Ferreira.

In the evaluation by UBS, ten basic health units scored zero, seven were between 0.7% and 2% and only at UBS San Remo was the situation more critical, with building infestation at 5.1%.

+ 30 CASES

The total number of dengue cases accumulated in the epidemiological year reached 1,419 this week, with the addition of 30 confirmed cases between Sunday (3) and this Friday (8). There are still eight suspects awaiting test results and 1,506 have already been discarded, out of a total of 2,933 notifications registered since August last year.

So far there have been five cases of dengue with warning signs, two serious cases and two deaths have been confirmed by the State Department of Health (Sesa) in Umuarama.

With the exception of UBS Bem-Estar (which remains on alert), all basic health units in the city, in the district of Santa Eliza and in the Nova Jerusalem area are facing an outbreak of dengue. Lovat’s UBS is on alert and the situation is calm only in the districts of Serra dos Dourados, Vila Nova União and Roberto Silveira.

(PMU Advisory)

