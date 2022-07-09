Uncensored and reality shows: Leo Lins’ strategy after dismissal – 07/08/2022

Leo Lins seems to have a clear career plan for the near future, after the dismissal of SBT. Unwilling to apologize for having made fun of involving children with hydrocephalus, the comedian will start to bet on the image of “persecuted” or “censored”.

The idea is to publicize their shows as something forbidden, like a performance that could not be seen on TV. For close friends, the strategy is clear: fill houses from the politically incorrect. In addition, the controversial jokes will continue to serve as publicity on social networks.

Behind the scenes of “The Night”, there are those who believe that, at some point, his dismissal may be reversed, but, at the broadcaster, the hypothesis seems increasingly remote. Although they do not speak publicly about the matter, the program mates have affection for Leo, they consider that he was wrong, but that there was an exaggeration in his dismissal.

In addition to betting on “uncensored” comedy shows, Leo is already evaluating possible invitations. The idea is that he lands a special on some humor channel on cable TV or streaming, but, among those closest to him, there is a consensus that it shouldn’t take long for him to receive an invitation to the next edition of “The farm “.

And more: there are those who consider that he would have a great chance of being champion of the program, which had the participation of his girlfriend, Aline Mineiro, last year. It remains to be seen if he will.