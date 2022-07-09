understand the fall and the risk of parity with the dollar

The devaluation of the euro accelerated this morning, and the single European currency was trading below US$ 1.01 for the first time since the end of 2002, affected by concerns about the economy of the Old Continent.

At around 15:00 (Brasilia time), the euro was trading at US$ 1.016. In the morning, the European currency was sold at $1.0072 — close to par.

Experts no longer rule out the possibility that the two currencies will soon reach the same value. The euro reached its lowest point on July 5, 2001, when it traded at USD 0.8380.

Inflation, recession fears drive euro down

The slump of the European currency is mainly due to fears of a recession. Above all, the risk of cutting off gas supplies worries financial markets, as it would cripple the economy in Germany and Europe.

Rising energy prices were the main reason Germany’s external trade balance turned negative in June for the first time in many years, meaning the country imported more — including oil and gas — than it exported.

High import prices, especially energy, are also boosting inflation. And this is not good for the ECB (European Central Bank), as the body wants to counterbalance inflation with planned increases in interest rates.

The fact that the euro is falling against the dollar is always related to the valuation of the American currency.

“The US central bank, the Fed, is setting the pace again,” explains former chief economist at Allianz, Michael Heise, in an interview with German broadcaster Deutsche Welle. The American institution is taking measures against inflation and has already started to raise interest rates.

If the ECB makes the first interest rate hike in July and further hikes follow — perhaps even raising interest rates a little higher than previously thought — it could help the euro exchange rate again. Thus, the common European currency could be quoted again at 1.10 dollar, or even more.

euro x dollar

What defines the value of a currency, in practice, is supply and demand. Although there is Fischer’s theory, which calculates the fair price of a currency from the interest rate differential and inflation, the greater amount of dollar in the market pulls the value of the US exchange rate down.

“It may seem like a simple answer, but there is no escape. The United States has a very large amount of currency on the market, which increases its liquidity and makes the currency cheaper”, he explained to the UOL Daniel Abrahão, partner at iHUB Investimentos, in an interview in March.

The dollar, as it is a currency used as a standard in international contracts, ends up having much more supply on the market than the euro. In addition, the US currency is used as an international reserve in central banks around the world.

According to a survey by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) released in May 2021, the dollar represents 59% of the international reserves of other countries. The euro, since its inception, has fluctuated around 20%.

*With information from DW and AFP.