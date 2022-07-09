US, China reach ‘consensus’, but Ukraine war and Taiwan situation still worry – News

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his US counterpart Antony Blinken reached a “consensus” on Saturday to improve relations between the countries during a G20 meeting. The information was provided by the Chinese government at a time when the powers are seeking to lower tensions.

“Both parties, on the basis of reciprocity and mutual benefit, reached a consensus for the Sino-US joint working group to achieve more results,” the Chinese ministry said after the meeting.

For his part, the US Secretary of State assured that the talks with the Chinese chancellor were “useful, frank and constructive”. However, he expressed “concern” about the situation in Taiwan.

“Given the complexity of our relations, I can confidently say that our delegations found today’s discussions useful, frank and constructive. [sábado]”, said Blinken after 5 hours of meeting with Wang, the day after a meeting of G20 heads of state in Bali, Indonesia.

“I expressed the United States’ deep concern over Beijing’s increasingly provocative rhetoric and activities regarding Taiwan and the vital importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Asian country,” added Blinken.

Tensions between China and the United States over the island have increased due to China’s increasing air incursions into the Taiwan defense zone, which Beijing considers a province of its own and is determined to regain that territory one day — even if it is by force if necessary.









Ukraine invasion

Blinken also said he asked his Chinese counterpart to distance himself from Moscow, as well as condemning Russian “aggression” against Ukraine.

“Really, it is time for all of us to stand up, as the G20 countries have done again and again, to condemn the aggression and demand, among other things, that Russia allow access to food blocked in Ukraine,” said the American foreign minister.

The secretary said he didn’t notice “any sign” of cooperation from Russia at the meeting.

On Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was absent from several sessions with peers from the G20 (a group of the world’s largest industrialized and emerging powers) after receiving a barrage of criticism for the invasion of Ukraine.



