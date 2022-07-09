US creates 372 thousand jobs in June; Unemployment stands at 3.6%

U.S. job creation in June was above expectations for the month and the unemployment rate remained near pre-pandemic lows, in signs of lingering strength in the labor market that give the Federal Reserve ammunition for another hike. 0.75 percentage point of the interest rate this month.

The US economy added 372,000 jobs outside the agricultural sector last month, the Labor Department’s employment report showed on Friday.

The May data was revised down slightly to show 384,000 job openings instead of the previously reported 390,000.

Economists polled by Reuters projected the creation of 268,000 jobs in June. Estimates ranged from 90,000 to 400,000.

The better-than-expected result in June brings the economy closer to recovering all the jobs lost during the pandemic. The unemployment rate remained at 3.6% for the fourth consecutive month. This is inconsistent with an economy that is on the brink of recession.

Most sectors, with the exception of leisure and hospitality, manufacturing, healthcare, wholesale trade and local government education, have regained all the jobs lost during the pandemic.

Some of the slowdown in job creation last month reflected issues linked to seasonal factors, the model the government uses to eliminate seasonal fluctuation in data after the problems caused by the pandemic.

Job openings in unadjusted data were the highest on record in June 2020, when the economy emerged from the first wave of Covid-19.

While demand for labor is cooling in the interest rate-sensitive goods production sector, service sector companies are struggling to find workers. There were 11.3 million job openings at the end of May, with 1.9 jobs for every unemployed person.

The Federal Reserve wants to cool demand for labor to help bring inflation down to its 2% target.

The US central bank’s aggressive monetary policy stance added to concerns about a recession, which were amplified by modest growth in consumer spending in May, as well as weak data on home-building starts, building permits and manufacturing.

In June, the Fed raised its interest rate by 0.75 percentage points, the highest since 1994. Markets expect the Fed to adopt another 0.75 point hike at its meeting this month.

Employers continued to raise wages at a steady pace over the past month. Average hourly earnings increased 0.3% in June, after advancing 0.4% in May.

This reduced the annual increase to 5.1% from 5.3% in May. Despite the slowdown, wage pressures remain robust. Labor costs increased in the first quarter.