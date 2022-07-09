US jobs data bolsters interest rates by 0.75 point at next Fed meeting, analysts say

If the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s last monetary policy meeting on Wednesday (6) increased market bets on a rate hike by the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) by 0.75 percentage point at the late July meeting , the US employment data presented this Friday (8) further reinforced this indication.

The US economy added 372,000 jobs outside the agricultural sector last month, according to data from the country’s Department of Labor, against a Reuters survey projection of net job creation of 268,000. The better-than-expected result in June brings the economy closer to recovering all the jobs lost during the pandemic. The unemployment rate remained at 3.6% for the fourth consecutive month.

The data ended up pushing back the forecast of a worsening in the market, but signaled the trend of a more aggressive increase in interest rates by the Federal Reserve, amid concerns about inflation.

Morgan points out that the June report came even stronger than forecasts above consensus, allaying fears that slowing growth will hit jobs. “Private payrolls were strong across all goods and services sectors,” the analysts say.

“Job growth is only marginally below last month’s execution rate (384,000) and the previous two months’ net revisions were relatively small at 74,000. After revisions, June marks the fourth consecutive month of growth of almost 400 thousand jobs, a remarkable and stable trend”, he highlights.

In the context of growing recession fears, this month’s job numbers provide an important signal that the labor market is still holding up, Morgan points out. Jerome Powell, chairman of the Fed, has also stressed that the labor market would be strong enough to support further increases, a view shared by many at the FOMC.

Christopher Waller, a member of FOMC, said yesterday that a report of around 270,000 would be “phenomenal”, and this morning’s number was higher than that.

“Therefore, we view this report as strong support for a 75 basis point increase in the July Fomc, with further increases coming towards the end of the year, before the rate hits 3.625% in December,” assesses Morgan.

They add: “Wage growth was generally broad, with strength in leisure and hospitality, mining and logging, and information services. (…) Overall, wage growth is holding up well, although it is showing signs of a marginal deceleration from the execution rate of previous months, in line with our projections”.

Also for Goldman Sachs, today’s report points to an overheated labor market that is just beginning to slow. “We continue to expect a 75 basis point (bps) increase in interest rates at the July meeting, followed by 50 bps in September and a 25 bps hike each in November and December,” the bank’s analysts point out.

Related