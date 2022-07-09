USDA brings negative weekly soybean and corn sales for 2021/22 crop; AMS…

The weekly sales of North American soybeans for export for the current season – and this time the corn also – came negative according to the numbers brought by the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) in its weekly bulletin this Friday (8). ). According to the team at Agrinvest Commodities, “Demand was very weak for all products, with a drop in the four-week moving average for all grains with the exception of wheat.”

SOY

In the week ended June 30, sales for the 2021/22 crop were negative at 160.6 thousand tons, but still within what the market expected, since expectations ranged from negative at 300 thousand to positive at 300 thousand tons. Holland was the main destination. Thus, in every season, the US has already committed 59,889.9 million tons against the USDA’s total estimate of 59.06 million tons for the commercial year.

Of the new crop, sales were 240,100 tonnes, also within the expected range of 100,000 to 300,000 tonnes. Undisclosed destinations accounted for most of the volume purchased in the US.

“China bought a soy boat in Uruguay, one in Argentina and two in Brazil. South America remains cheaper compared to the US for shipments from August to October”, explains market analyst Eduardo Vanin, from Agrinvest.

CORN

Regarding corn, the USDA reported negative sales of 66,600 tons, while the market expected something between 200,000 and 500,000 tons. Mexico was the main destination for American cereal, as is traditionally the case. Thus, in every commercial year, the country has sold 60,357.3 million tons, moving closer to the total expected by the US department of 62.23 million.

Of the new crop, sales were 111.2 thousand tons, also within the expected range of 0 to 300 thousand tons. China was the main buyer.