Vaccination against Covid-19 and flu continues this Saturday in four locations

Cristine Rochol/PMPA Four sites will apply flu and covid-19 vaccine

The Municipal Health Department (SMS) maintains the offer of vaccination against influenza and Covid-19 this Saturday, 9, in four locations, from 9 am to 4 pm. For children, adolescents and adults, doses will be administered at the Moab Caldas, Santo Agostinho and Vila Jardim health units. At the same time, only for adults and teenagers from 12 years old, the service will take place at Shopping João Pessoa. On Sunday, 10, there will be no vaccination.

Children – The first dose will be available for children aged 5 to 11 years. The second dose of Coronavac and Pfizer will be offered to children vaccinated 28 days and eight weeks ago, respectively, at the same locations.

To receive the first dose, it is necessary to present an identity document from the father, mother or legal guardian and the child. Parents must be present at the time of vaccination. In case of absence, vaccination must be authorized by a written consent form signed by the person accompanying the child at the time of vaccination. In the case of the second dose, it is necessary to present a vaccination card.

Adults – The first dose for the adult population will be offered to all persons aged 12 years and over. The second dose will be available for those vaccinated with AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Janssen for eight weeks and Coronavac for 28 days.

The third dose will be available to people 12 years and older who have been vaccinated with Coronavac, Pfizer or Astrazeneca for at least 4 months and people 33 years and older who have been vaccinated with Janssen for at least 4 months.

Fourth dose – The fourth dose will be available to people aged 40 years and over who have been vaccinated for at least 4 months, health professionals and health support professionals aged 18 and over who have been vaccinated for at least 4 months.

Documentation – To receive the vaccine, you must present proof of identity with CPF and vaccination card. Immunocompromised patients must also present proof of their health condition, through a medical certificate, hospital discharge note or medication prescription. Health professionals must present proof of affiliation with the class council. New health support professionals must present a printed statement of link with the service, work card or contract and CNES form of the health service.

The flu – The flu vaccine will be available to everyone from six months of age. Children must wait 15 days after the Covid-19 vaccine to receive the flu shot. For other audiences, it is possible to have both vaccines at the same time.

Respiratory symptoms – During the weekend, people with respiratory symptoms will be able to look for one of the emergency services or the UPA Moacyr Scliar, which is open 24 hours a day.

Saturday, 9:

Influenza and Covid-19 vaccination for children, adolescents from 12 years old and adults – 9 am to 4 pm:

Moab Caldas – Avenida Moab Caldas, 400 – Bairro Santa Tereza

Santo Agostinho – Rua João Paris, 180 – Bairro Sarandi

Vila Jardim – Rua Nazareth, 570 – Bairro Bom Jesus

Influenza and Covid-19 vaccination only for adults and adolescents from 12 years old – 9 am to 4 pm:

– Shopping João Pessoa – Avenida João Pessoa, 1831 – Farroupilha

24-hour emergency services for people with respiratory symptoms:

-PA Cruzeiro do Sul – Rua Professor Manoel Lobato, 151, Santa Tereza

-PA Bom Jesus – Rua Bom Jesus, 410, Bom Jesus

-PA Lomba do Pinheiro – João de Oliveira Remião road, 5120, stop 12, Lomba do Pinheiro

-UPA Zona Norte Moacyr Scliar – Jerônimo Velmonovitz street, corner with Avenida Assis Brasil