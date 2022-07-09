Vanusa’s daughter asks for money on social media: ‘I haven’t eaten since yesterday’

Vanusa’s daughter, Aretha Marcos, 48, made a post on social media asking for money for followers. The former child presenter stated that she has not eaten since this Thursday, 7.

In the publication made on Instagram, this Friday (8), Aretha asked the artists to sympathize with her situation and help her with a bank deposit.

“Would any of the artists who play, defend, protect and benefit from the game that exploits my private life could at least deposit money for a coffee? I haven’t eaten since yesterday. I’m so grateful to be your toy,” she wrote. , who posted an image of the bank details.

In 2020, Aretha had already asked for money on the internet to finance her own home. Vanusa’s daughter made a virtual crowdfunding with the objective of raising R$ 150 thousand, but only managed to raise R$ 5 thousand.

In the video she posted to ask for help buying the house, she explained her reasons. “I’m doing a campaign to buy my own house. Anyone who can help me by depositing a little in my account, I really appreciate it. It helps me make my dream come true”, she said, holding a sign with her bank details.

Sister of actress Paloma Duarte from her father and businessman Rafael Vanucci, Aretha is the daughter of singer Vanusa, who died in November 2020, with singer Antônio Marcos.