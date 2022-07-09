Vanusa’s daughter thanks donations after asking for money to eat

Aretha Marcos, 48, daughter of Vanusa, thanked the donations received after asking for money to eat. On Thursday, Aretha asked the artists to sympathize with her plight and help her with a bank deposit.

“I am deeply moved. More than 200 people have deposited small amounts. People who are also struggling to survive

People who have little, helped me get out of the choke, “he wrote in an Instagram post.

In the text, she said that she “has been a recluse and totally without a relationship for years” to “dedicate herself to the studies of science in the name of survival”.

In another post, she said that she will leave the city of Piracaia, in the interior of São Paulo, to “adventure” in the capital of São Paulo.

“This morning is full of gratitude. Thank you so much, everything worked out. Now go, I’m going to SP to work and live other adventures”, he wrote.

According to information from the Extra newspaper, she had been living on rent for four years, alone and isolated in a simple house, located inside a farm owned by actress Helena’s parents. ranaldiin Piracaia.

In 2020, Aretha had already asked for money on the internet to finance her own home. the daughter of vanusa made a virtual crowdfunding with the objective of raising R$ 150 thousand, but only managed to raise R$ 5 thousand. In the video she posted to ask for help buying the house, she explained her reasons.

“I’m doing a campaign to buy my own house. Anyone who can help me by depositing a little in my account, I really appreciate it. It helps me make my dream come true”, he said, holding up a sign with his bank details.

Sister of actress Paloma Duarte from her father and businessman Rafael VanucciAretha is the daughter of the singer vanusawho died in November 2020, with singer Antônio Marcos.