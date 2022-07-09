Vasco seeks Alex Teixeira and awaits arrival in Brazil to advance in negotiations | vasco

Vasco already has a target set for the transfer window that opens on July 18. It is an old acquaintance, forward Alex Teixeira, formed by the club and who is free in the market after terminating with Besiktas, from Turkey. Talks are at an early stage, but the club knows that the player wants to return.

The information was initially published by “Papo na Colina” and confirmed by ge. The report found that the 32-year-old athlete arrives in Brazil this Friday, and Vasco hopes to advance in the negotiation next week. The club is optimistic about a positive outcome.

At 32 years old, Alex Teixeira does not have the profile of players that 777 intends to invest in, due to his age, but he is seen as a player capable of leveraging and leading the transition process on the pitch. The club wants to hear what the striker’s intentions are.

1 of 2 Alex Teixeira in action for Besiktas, his last club — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Alex Teixeira in action for Besiktas, his last club — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Created by the Basque base, Alex Teixeira was revealed by the club in 2008 and negotiated, two years later, with Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine. In 2016, the striker transferred to Jiangsu Suning, from China, and arrived in Turkey for the 2021/2022 season. The player terminated his contract with Besiktas after 31 games, in which he scored four goals and provided an assist. Six days ago, he announced the end of the relationship on social media.

– As of today, I terminated my contract with Besiktas by mutual agreement… We did not have the opportunity to achieve greater success, but the support you gave during the time I wore the Besiktas shirt and the atmosphere you created in our stadium will remain unforgettable throughout my life. I wish Besiktas endless success – wrote Alex.

Vasco is in the final stages of negotiation for the sale of 70% of SAF to 777 Partners, which intends to take over the club’s football in the middle of the next window and make investments in the team for the sequel to Serie B. But, for now, it is the current board who commands the negotiations.

