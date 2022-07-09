Vasco tries to repatriate Alex Teixeira and announces departures from the squad

Talks are still at an early stage, but an old acquaintance of the Vasco fan could be the calling card of 777 Partners in his likely management of SAF: Alex Teixeira. The 32-year-old striker, revealed by Vasco, had his contract with Besiktas (TUR) terminated and is free from the market. The initial information was given by “Papo na Colina” and confirmed by UOL Sport.

Teixeira doesn’t really fit the profile that 777 Partners intends to adopt, but the Cruzmaltina board showed the Americans how much a possible signing of the player can add to the team in the rest of Serie B. In addition to the technical reference and leadership, Teixeira has great identification with the club and the fans.

The striker is still expected today (8) in Rio de Janeiro, where he has a residence, and will spend a few days on vacation. For his part, he never hid his affection for Vasco and his desire to return one day. This possibility, until recently, was practically impossible given Cruzmaltina’s delicate financial situation. However, with the probable arrival of the 777, the club will be able to pay their salaries.

On the part of Vasco, the initial contact aims to find out about the conditions of the deal and how Alex Teixeira sees the opportunity to return to the club that revealed it now.

Nazário and Isaac leave the club

At the same time that it moves in the market, Vasco also announces exits to open a gap in the payroll. Yesterday the club informed that midfielder Isaque will not be used. He is in the process of making a deal with Guarani.

Today (8) it was Cruzmaltino’s turn to announce the departure of midfielder Bruno Nazário, who is close to closing with Chapecoense and has already left the Vasco team’s relationship for tomorrow’s duel (9), against Criciúma, for Serie B.

Both players were not being used in Vasco. Isaac made only eight matches and did not score any goals. Nazário was more used, only in the first semester. He played 18 games and scored two goals.